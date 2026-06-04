Reservations can now be made for Age Concern fundraising lunch in Marbella

Tony Bryant 04/06/2026 a las 14:37h.

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro Alcántara is hosting its summer fundraising lunch at Sala Banús (Puerto Banús) on Thursday 11 June. The event will begin at 1pm and costs 35 euros and includes a glass of beer or wine. The price includes a donation to the charity, which cares for senior citizens in the Marbella area.

Reservations and choices from the two-course menu, which includes vegetarian options, must be made in advance by email: events@ageconcernmarbella.com.

The event is organised to raise funds to maintain the charity’s social centre in San Pedro Alcántara, as the demand on its services “continues to increase”. It will also help support the ‘hardship fund’, which is directed at those living on a limited income to help out with “one-off unforeseen expenses”, as well as the other services the charity offers to people over 50.

“It’s sure to be a great afternoon, so we are looking forward to seeing you all again. We thank everyone for their continued support: without this, we wouldn’t have such a successful association,” president Carol Woolnoth said.