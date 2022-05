The construction of 96 high-end homes with a budget of 170 million euros was announced by the managing partner of Prime Invest, Darío Fernández, last week. The properties will be located at the entrance to Marbella, in the direction of Malaga. During the presentation of the project, town mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, highlighted how the property market in Marbella continues to grow and luxury housing is at the epicentre of this growth.