Parents concerned at lack of extension progress at Las Dunas de Marbella school The regional Education Department says that the new classrooms will be ready in time for the next school year

The plot of land next to the school where the new classrooms will be built / josele

The parents of SESO Las Dunas, the school with prefabricated classrooms in the Trapiche Norte area of Marbella, are concerned about the next academic year in their school due to the lack of progress to extend the building.

The parent and teacher association, Ampa Los Molineros, has sent a letter to the regional education department expressing their "concern about the suitability of the land next to the school, where the modules with new classrooms are to be installed for the expansion of the centre for the 2022-2023 academic year."

"To date, no action has been taken in this area," they say, and have asked both the regional department of education and Marbella town hall to speed up the work. In their letter they highlight the "bad experiences in previous years due to the problems with processing works licences" and ask: "Will our sons and daughters start the school year late and with deficient classrooms?”

The education department has assured the Ampa that the new facilities, planned on a plot of land next to the school, "will be ready by September". They add that there will be "two modules with four classrooms".

While the assurances about the new classrooms bring some relief for the families of children at Las Dunas school, they also stress that “there is no gymnasium, computer room, music room, library or school transport" and the prefabricated classrooms are "small".