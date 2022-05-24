Overturned vehicle causes 15 kilometres of tailbacks on the A-7 in Marbella The accident happened at around 7.50am this Tuesday morning and the emergency services are at the scene

An overturned vehicle at kilometre 192 of the A-7, in Marbella, is causing traffic chaos on the Costa del Sol this Tuesday morning, 24 May.

The accident has forced the right lane to be closed which, at 8.30am, had created a tailback about 15 km long, from kilometre 193 to 208, towards Malaga.

The so-called 'rubber necking’ effect' has also affected the opposite direction, towards Cadiz, with a two kilometre tailback.

The accident happened at around 7.50am, at Las Chapas. The 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre alerted police, fire brigade and health workers, but no further details about the nature of the accident are currently available.