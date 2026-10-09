Miracle escape in central Marbella as concrete slabs collapse onto pavement in broad daylight

José Carlos García Marbella 09/10/2026 Actualizado a las 16:24h.

A drama that could easily have turned into tragedy unfolded on Thursday afternoon in central Marbella when several heavy concrete slabs detached from the fifth floor of a residential building, smashing onto the pavement below.

The incident occurred at 1.45 pm along Calle Ortega y Gasset - a busy pedestrian area - when decorative overhangs on the Atrium residential complex suddenly sheared off. Despite the substantial volume of rubble that rained down onto the public street at peak lunchtime, authorities confirmed no injuries were reported.

Balcony anchors compromised during renovation work

The Atrium building, accessed via Calle Pablo Casals, features continuous cantilevered concrete balconies designed to maximize exterior terrace space and natural light.

According to Marbella Town Hall sources, several overhang slabs on the fifth floor gave way, "presumably due to the removal of structural anchors during ongoing building works" inside the property.

As the heavy slabs plummeted, they sheared off sections of the building’s exterior cladding on the second floor before impacting the wider first-floor overhang. This lower structural ledge absorbed the main impact, suffering extensive damage and tearing away part of its own facade before sending chunks of concrete crashing into the entrance of a ground-floor restaurant, which is currently closed.

Emergency response and structural stabilisation

Emergency response units from the Marbella Fire Brigade and local police arrived promptly at the scene, cordoning off the street to protect pedestrians from potential falling debris.

Fire crews worked throughout the afternoon to strip away loose masonry and stabilise the remaining facade. Municipal officials confirmed that emergency workers installed provisional tension cables to ensure the structural integrity of the remaining balcony ledges while formal engineering inspections take place.