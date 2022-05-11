Marbella’s second Canine Congress to take place this weekend This year’s event will focus on the techniques to improve behaviour

Marbella’s second Canine Congress will be held in Marbella this Saturday, 14 and Sunday 15 May. So far 140 people have signed up to the event which this year will be focusing on techniques to improve behaviour.

The meeting, organised by the La Marbella Canina collective with the support of the town hall, will consist of a theoretical day on Saturday, with a series of six talks addressing areas including the psychology of learning, separation anxiety and aggression.

It will be held at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos Adolfo Suárez, between 9am and 8pm with a break at midday. A practical session will take place on Sunday in the town’s Nagüeles Park, between 10am and 2pm. The congress is free of charge.

During a press conference to announce the event on Monday, Marbella town hall’s environment department director, María Victoria Martín-Lomeña, said: "Marbella has more than 35,000 dogs and is the ideal place for this type of event." She went on to stress the importance of "the coexistence of humans and pets and respect between those who have dogs for those who do not.”