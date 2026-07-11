Marbella beach patrol successfully dealt with nearly 1,500 incidents in June

Marbella's summer beach surveillance and lifeguard service carried out 1,495 interventions in June, with most involving preventative action, advice or minor assistance, according ... to figures released by Marbella town hall.

No serious water rescues were recorded during the month, with lifeguards responding to nine minor rescues and one moderate incident, highlighting what the council described as the effectiveness of its preventative approach.

Overall, swimming conditions were favourable for much of June: of the 570 beach safety flags raised during the month, 468 were green, accounting for around 82 per cent of the total and indicating safe conditions for bathers on most days.

Lifeguards carried out 488 rescue-related interventions, including 261 preventative actions, 132 linked to yellow-flag conditions and 62 involving rescue boats.

"These figures demonstrate a safety model built on prevention, active surveillance and giving beach users clear information before situations become dangerous," said councillor Diego López, who is responsible for the service.

Medical assistance

Throughout the month, medical teams responded to 388 call-outs, most involving routine summer incidents such as jellyfish stings, cuts and other minor injuries.

The report also logged 602 breaches of the municipal beach by-law, including dogs on the beach, bathers entering designated nautical zones and complaints about litter. The council said these interventions form part of the daily work to keep Marbella's coastline safe, clean and enjoyable for residents and visitors alike.

López said the June figures are proof that the resort is well prepared for the busy summer season: "The absence of serious rescues, the high proportion of green-flag days and the swift response to incidents demonstrate the council's commitment to maintaining safe, orderly and high-quality beaches."