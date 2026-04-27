Marbella improves beach safety with an ID wristband system for beachgoers

The service is managed by the lifeguards and wristbands are available at lifeguard stations.

José Carlos García Marbella Monday, 27 April 2026, 12:40 Share

Marbella town hall has once again made available to beachgoers an identification system using wristbands for minors and vulnerable individuals, with the aim of pinpointing their location should they get lost and reinforcing safety while they are at one of Marbella's beaches.

The initiative, coordinated by the lifeguard service, involves handing out wristbands made of waterproof synthetic material with a high-vis design. This service means that, in the event of a wristband-wearer going astray, anyone can quickly alert emergency services.

Additionally, the Costa del Sol town's 17 lifeguard stations have a specific operating protocol and each wristband has a numerical code and an identifying colour. Contact info is recorded exclusively by the lifeguard staff and forwarded to the coordination centre.

This ensures data protection, as the device displays no visible personal information. In the case of a missing person, the procedure dictates that the lifeguard who locates the missing person identifies the code and contacts the coordination centre, which then immediately notifies family or whoever is accompanying that individual.

The scheme is currently operational every weekend, then, from 1 June, it will operate daily.

This service is operational on weekends and public holidays until 1 June and will then operate daily during peak season. During the recent Easter break, the system facilitated the location of four missing persons among other operations involving the lifeguarding and rescue services on Marbella's beaches.

Marbella council reminds beachgoers that wristbands can be obtained at any of the lifeguard stations and recommends their use, especially on busy day or in the larger beach areas. The lifeguard service also maintains ongoing prevention and information efforts for beachgoers to promote safe and responsible use of this stretch of the Costa del Sol.