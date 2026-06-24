Marbella named Europe's best sports destination for 2026

Marbella has been named Europe's best sports destination for 2026 by European Best Destinations after achieving a score of 19.6 out of 20 ... in a ranking based on assessments from specialist travellers and international experts.

The Costa del Sol resort finished ahead of Monaco, Oslo, Paris and Nice to top the list, recognising Marbella's ability to combine high-quality sporting facilities with a year-round programme of activities and events, including hosting the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2025.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz received the award from European Best Destinations chief executive Maximilien Lejeune during the Reserve Cup tournament at Puente Romano, which brought together some of the world's leading padel players over the weekend.

As Muñoz explained, "Awards like this highlight Marbella's international reputation as a destination linked to sport and active tourism, which forms part of the town's identity and overall offering."

"We're a town that is committed to sport and believes it's an essential part of tourism," she said. "We hope we'll continue to receive distinctions as prestigious as this one."

The mayor added that Marbella's presence in international rankings helped strengthen its position in overseas markets and attract visitors interested in healthy lifestyles and sports-related experiences.

'Sporting excellence'

According to European Best Destinations, Marbella had earned the distinction thanks to its combination of sporting infrastructure, major events and favourable conditions for outdoor activity throughout the year.

The ranking was compiled in collaboration with sports journalists and international correspondents. An initial shortlist of 39 European cities was selected using criteria including infrastructure quality, event impact, accessibility, inclusive sport and support for women's and grassroots sport. More than 17,800 specialist travellers then took part in the final vote.

Lejeune also highlighted "the energy, vision and work" of Marbella town hall in achieving "sporting excellence", saying Marbella's success reflects its diverse sporting offer, which includes golf courses, cycling routes, water sports facilities, tennis and padel clubs, as well as outdoor spaces that encourage physical activity as part of everyday life.