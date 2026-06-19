Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz makes Marbella appearance during injury recovery

Alcaraz, wearing a special wrist support, in the crowd at Puente Romano on Thursday.

Pedro Luis Alonso 19/06/2026 a las 14:54h.

World tennis number two Carlos Alcaraz has been enjoying his downtime in Marbella this week, spending time in the hospitality area alongside friends and guests at the Puente Romano Tennis Club on Thursday as he watched the Reserve Cup.

The Murcia-born player is still recovering from a right wrist problem that first emerged during his opening match at the Barcelona Open against Finland’s Otto Virtanen and has sidelined him for more than two months.

His absence means he will also miss Wimbledon and the entire grass-court season, while medical staff continue to assess his progress. Alcaraz is due to undergo further checks with specialist doctor Ángel Ruiz-Cotorro to determine whether he can return to full training.

He has been doing limited physical activity, including exercises to strengthen his non-dominant hand, as part of a gradual rehabilitation programme.

(Reserve Cup)

The layoff has contributed to changes at the top of the men’s rankings, with Jannik Sinner moving into world number one while Alcaraz remains inactive.

Reserve Cup returns to Marbella

The Reserve Cup will continue at Puente Romano until Saturday, bringing 18 elite players together in a team-based padel tournament.

Created in Miami in 2024, the event combines top-level sport with entertainment and luxury, offering prize money of around 603,000 euros.

This year's edition introduces women's matches for the first time, with teams competing in 12 matches across three days. The tournament will also feature fan activities, exhibitions and live entertainment.