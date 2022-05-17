Marbella town hall aims to get La Venus beach breakwater project started before summer Work can start once it has been confirmed that there is no presence of patella ferruginea, a protected species of limpet, in the area

The Junta de Andalucía's coastal department last week announced that it has given Marbella town authorisation to put out to tender a project to stabilise La Venus beach with the construction of a breakwater, once it has been confirmed that there is no presence of patella ferruginea, a protected species of limpet, in the area.

Now the mayor Ángeles Muñoz has said that she hopes to be able to go out to tender before the start of summer. "The specifications are already being drawn up and I hope that we will be able to put out the tender for this project as soon as possible, which the town hall will undertake with its own funds," she explained.

Muñoz specified that the deadline given to the drafting team will be longer or shorter depending on the magnitude of the project. "What we are going to ask the project's drafting team to do is to say technically how this beach area can be regenerated and to put on the table the technically and environmentally viable options," she said.

The mayor went on to say: “We are so committed to the regeneration of the beaches that even the study of the limpet that makes it possible to move forward with the project has been entirely financed by the town hall. The study has been done through a collaboration agreement with the University of Seville and has been done 100 per cent with municipal funds."

The project is currently in the environmental impact assessment phase and according to Junta de Andalucía the work should begin in 2023.