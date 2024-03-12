Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The work to redesign Marbella's Avenida José Manuel Vallés is 40 per cent complete. Josele
Marbella project will double the number of parking spaces and improve road safety in key area
María Albarral

Marbella

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 18:56

Marbella town hall is carrying out work to redesign a section of Avenida José Manuel Vallés in order to double the number of parking spaces in the area. The work is taking place between the Manuel Haro and Gabriel Lima roundabouts.

Marbella's councillor for works, Diego López, explained that the project, which is 40 per cent complete, "will improve road safety and pedestrian access" with the construction of a new pavement and a 200-metre long wall which replaces the planters that were there previously.

"This is an area with a large population and high influx of people thanks to the health facilities, supermarkets and shops," said the councillor, who remarked that "this project will revitalise the whole area".

López explained that "wider, more useful and accessible pavements are being created," and that "when the work is finished there will be a total of 64 parking spaces, compared with the current 30. "This whole area will be safer both for drivers, who will be able to park their vehicles more easily, and for pedestrians, who will have better spaces to move around in", emphasised López.

The councillor added that "the planters that were in poor condition have been demolished and a wall which is more than 200 metres long has been built to protect Calle Yunque and the nearby buildings".

López also highlighted that the project also includes the creation of new pedestrian crossings "in accordance with current regulations, which will further contribute to the safety of drivers and pedestrians" and that "the lights that have been removed during the execution of the project will be replaced once the renovation of the avenue has been completed".

