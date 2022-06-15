Man with stab wound found dead in Marbella street The incident was reported just a few minutes before two this afternoon in the Miraflores area of ​​ ​​the Costa del Sol town

Police in Marbella are investigating the death of a 47-year-old man whose body was found this Wednesday, 15 June, on a public road in the Costa del Sol town.

The deceased had at least one stab wound that, according to initial investigations, would be the result of an assault.

The incident was reported just a few minutes before two in the afternoon in the Miraflores area of ​​ ​​Marbella. The 112 Andalucía emergency services control room received a call from a person alerting that there was a motionless man lying on the ground. The caller also stated that the victim appeared to have a stab wound.

National and Local Police and health workers were quickly on the scene but could not do anything to save the man's life.

SUR sources have confirmed the death and said that it is being investigated as a possible homicide, although the investigation is at a very early stage. So far there have been no arrests.