Marbella is making its resources available to the Venezuelan community to meet their needs and coordinate the delivery of aid

Marbella council has expressed its solidarity with the Venezuelan people following the earthquakes that have struck the country.

The town hall has conveyed its ... support to the Venezuelan community living in the municipality - which numbers approximately 1,900 people - and has made municipal resources available to the community to meet their needs and to coordinate and channel the delivery of aid once the necessary mechanisms are in place.

The mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, explained that the council is in constant contact with the association ‘Venezolanos en Marbella’ (Venemar), “an organisation through which we have conveyed our affection and solidarity to the many residents of the municipality who have family members and loved ones in the affected areas”.

The mayor said that the council is working closely with Venemar to monitor developments in the situation and to cooperate on any actions and initiatives that may be launched. “Marbella is home to a significant Venezuelan community, which is fully integrated and closely linked to the social and economic life of our town.

The Council is in direct contact with their representatives to provide all the support we can and to coordinate the delivery of aid once the relevant authorities and humanitarian organisations have established the appropriate procedures for doing so,” she said.

She also explained that the local council will remain attentive to any needs that may arise and ready to collaborate with public authorities, social organisations and community groups that launch charitable initiatives to support those affected. “Our municipality has always shown its spirit of solidarity in the face of emergencies and tragedies affecting communities with strong ties to our town,” said Muñoz.

In this regard, she added that “in these difficult times, we want our Venezuelan neighbours to know that they are not alone and that they have the support of the whole of Marbella”.