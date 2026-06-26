Eighty Spanish citizens missing in Venezuela after devastating twin earthquakes

The number of Spanish citizens missing in Venezuela following two devastating earthquakes has risen to 80, the Spanish foreign office has confirmed.

The Ministry of ... Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation revised the figure late last night, just hours after Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares initially stated that 68 citizens were unaccounted for.

Speaking during a flight layover, Albares confirmed he had held urgent telephone talks with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil, to coordinate crisis operations and monitor the unfolding situation.

The minister revealed that the Spanish consulate building in Caracas suffered "significant damage" during the tremors. The Spanish embassy sustained minor structural defects, but officials confirmed both premises remain fully operational to assist the public.

Albares also expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of a local staff member.

"We deeply regret the death, as a result of the earthquake, of a driver at the Spanish embassy in Caracas, a Venezuelan national, who died alongside his wife and two daughters," he said. "We extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones."

With dozens of citizens still uncontactable, the minister issued an urgent appeal to all Spaniards currently in Venezuela who have not yet checked in with authorities to contact the embassy or consulate immediately via emergency hotlines.

According to ministry data, around 200,000 Spanish citizens live in the country.

"We are currently focused on compiling a definitive census to establish the exact situation facing the Spanish community there," Albares added.