Marbella launches construction of 25 affordable homes in high-end Golden Mile's heart

Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz and the Rodríguez family at the groundbreaking ceremony.

José Carlos García 23/06/2026 a las 13:25h.

Marbella plans to start the construction of 25 social housing units in Arroyo Palomeras, right on the high-end Golden Mile, in September this year.

Founder and president of developer Sierra Blanca Pedro Rodríguez outlined the project during the groundbreaking ceremony this week.

"Whoever gets one will have won the jackpot," he said, alluding to the starting price of 180,000 euros for a 75-square-metre flat with a furnished kitchen, appliances and a storage room.

The development will also provide residents with green areas, a large communal swimming pool, a solarium, a car park and a playground.

While the project involves affordable homes, the winners of the lottery draw will be neighbours with the owners of the two most exclusive developments currently under construction in the area: Karl Lagerfeld Villas and Epic Marbella by Fendi Casa.

This is the first social housing project that Sierra Blanca Estates has developed in the town where the company was founded 40 years ago.

The town hall made the over 3,100-square-metre plot of land available for companies to build social housing. Three companies submitted bids and the Marbella-based developer ultimately won the contract.

"The winning project presented a spectacular proposal, with qualities comparable to any private housing development in the area, but linked to public subsidy and, therefore, at a regulated price," Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz said.

In most affordable housing projects, developers arrive with a spreadsheet focused on driving costs down wherever possible. In this case, however, the opposite happened, as Gilbert Barbany from JAP Arquitectos explained.

The homes in the "no-cost-cutting" project on the Golden Mile will be up to 90 square metres in size, with prices capped at 280,000 euros. To make that possible, the project relies on more than just controlled pricing. Marbella town hall will provide a direct grant of 10,000 euros per home and Sierra Blanca will contribute a further 6,000 euros. The money will go directly to the successful applicants to help them cover the deposit required for a mortgage.

Applicants must be registered as residents in Marbella and listed on the municipal housing demand register. The project is mainly targeted at families on ordinary incomes, young people looking to buy their first home and people with disabilities who need adapted housing.

Other projects

The mayor welcomed progress on the town's housing plans. She said the town hall aims to deliver similar developments across the municipality, including projects in the south of San Pedro Alcántara, 100 homes on Arias de Velasco, two large developments in Río Real and another Sierra Blanca Estates land development project in Hacienda Cortés for more than 250 affordable homes.

"We expect to reach 1,000 social housing units during this tem," Muñoz said. She clarified that these homes are separate from the municipal social housing stock, which already exceeds 600 units, and are intended to help people who cannot access the private housing market.

Pedro Rodríguez said the company has taken on the project with the belief that businesses should play an active role in supporting society. He said public authorities and the private sector can work together to offer real solutions for housing.

He added that the business community should take part in addressing housing needs, saying Marbella is leading the way in delivering affordable, high-quality homes and that developers should support such initiatives.

Track the Andalusian property and real estate market