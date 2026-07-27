Marbella hosts its biggest charity event of the year with XV Global Gift Gala

Marbella hosted its biggest charity night of the year on Saturday: the XV Global Gift Gala. The Lucía Marbella beach club at the Don Carlos ... hotel hosted the event organised by the foundation of the same name, set up in 2013 by Marbella-based entrepreneur and philanthropist María Bravo.

Actress, director and activist Eva Longoria once again served as guest of honour, alongside CEO of the Casanis Group Zazou Belounis.

Glamour and social commitment went hand in hand. One of the evening's star guests was Mexican singer Carlos Rivera, who was presented with the Global Gift Humanitarian Award for his commitment to social and humanitarian causes.

Rivera said he accepted the award "with a huge sense of responsibility" and highlighted that music has not only allowed him to connect with millions of people, but has also taught him that "the voice acquires its true value when it is used to help others".

Among the guests were former German footballer and manager Bernd Schuster, designer Vicky Martín Berrocal, Bárbara Rey, Beatriz de Orleans, presenter Lidia Torrent, the Mexican actor and singer Diego Boneta, former First Lady of Canada, speaker, author and mental health advocate Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, actresses Shilpa Shetty and Leonor Varela.

Hosted by Iván Sánchez and Lorena Bernal, the event featured performances by Melody, Colombian singer Greeicy and Begoña, also known for her role as one of the leads in Berlin (the spin-off of the Netflix series Money Heist).

The funds from the event go towards three projects with a significant human impact: emergency aid for Venezuela; Casa Ángeles Marbella, an inclusive day centre for children with special needs and their families, run by the Global Gift foundation; and Casa Ángeles Vietnam, a project supporting the wellbeing, education, nutrition and care of vulnerable children.

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