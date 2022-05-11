"We're back!": Marbella to christen new fairground as San Bernabé feria returns It is on a 38,000 square metre plot of land in the vicinity of Arroyo Segundo, just below the La Cañada shopping centre

Marbella will be celebrating its San Bernabé fair from 7 to 12 June at a new fairground, in what will be the first time the event is back to 'normal' since the start of the pandemic. Last year the decision was taken to organise a series of low-key activities to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The bars will return to La Alameda and Avenida del Mar on 11 June. As is traditional, the feria will be formerly inaugurated with an opening speech, the crowning of the queens and fireworks on Tuesday 7 June.

"We're back, we're back!" cried Yolanda Marín, coordinator of the Fiestas delegation, announcing the event earlier this week. "There will be the same programme as before the pandemic, with concerts in both the day and night fairs, as normal", she explained.

Regarding the daytime fair, Marín said that there will be “21 bars distributed between La Alameda and Avenida del Mar, as there were before”.

The "big novelty" comes with the night fair as the new fairground is being used for the first time. It is on 38,000 square metre plot of land in the vicinity of Arroyo Segundo, just below the La Cañada Shopping Centre. "It is closer and easier to be able to access on foot, especially for residents of neighbourhoods such as Divina Pastora, Santa Marta or the Plaza de Toros, and there is no need to climb a hill as there was when it was in La Cañada", Marín pointed out.

The site will be divided into various zones according to the recommended age for each type of attraction. "First there will be ones for the youngest children from two to six years of age, then areas for older children and finally the areas for adults,” the coordinator explained.

Marín explained that "from 4 to 6pm or 8pm, depending on the case, authorisation will be given for live music and there are plans to establish two days without music to allow people with diverse needs to enjoy the fair's attractions.”