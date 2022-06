Marbella celebrates San Bernabé The town's fair started last week, is expected to go on until Sunday and was inaugurated by iconic duo Los del Río

Marbella's fair, which began on Tuesday and runs until Sunday, was expected to draw the crowds. "We believe that it'll be a very positive event for our businesses, who, after two very complicated years, are recovering," said Manuel Curtido, president of Malaga's Federación de Peñas.

The traditional Romería that signals the beginning of the festivities, was held on Sunday 5 June and the actual fair was inaugurated with a concert by iconic singing duo Los del Río on Tuesday evening.