Marbella reached a new all-time high for self-employment in October, with 16,022 people registered under Spain’s Special Scheme for Self-Employed ... Workers (RETA), according to figures from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

Out of a total of 83,387 Social Security registrations across the municipality, self-employed workers now represent 19.21 per cent - or nearly one in five jobs. The milestone confirms sustained entrepreneurial momentum in the Costa del Sol resort, which has added 1,644 self-employed workers in just three years, marking an 11.4 per cent increase.

A comparison of end-of-October figures across recent financial years highlights a steady upward trajectory. In October 2023, Marbella recorded 14,378 self-employed workers; a year later, that number climbed to 14,922 - a gain of 544 workers, or 3.8 per cent. By October 2025, registrations rose again to 15,383 (+461, or 3.1 per cent), before reaching the record 16,022 in October 2026 - an annual increase of 639 workers, or 4.2 per cent.

Notably, self-employment expanded even during 2024, when overall municipal Social Security registrations dipped slightly by 214 jobs - falling 0.3 per cent from 76,675 to 76,461 - demonstrating how sole traders and small business owners continued to drive local job creation despite a softer wider labour market.

Stronger growth than salaried employment

From 2025 onwards, growth spread across the entire labour market. Total Social Security registrations in Marbella reached 79,158 in October 2025 - up 2,697 (+3.5 per cent) on the previous year - before climbing to 83,387 in October 2026, a year-on-year gain of 4,229 workers (+5.3 per cent). Over the full three-year period since October 2023, total municipal employment has grown by 8.8 per cent, adding 6,712 workers.

Although RETA growth outpaced total employment expansion over those three years (11.4 per cent versus 8.8 per cent), the self-employed share of total jobs remained relatively stable - standing at 18.75 per cent in October 2023, peaking at 19.51 per cent in October 2024, and settling at 19.44 per cent in 2025 and 19.21 per cent in 2026 - due to simultaneous strong hiring among salaried staff.

Broken down by Social Security regime in October 2026, the General Scheme - including special categories for agricultural and domestic workers - accounted for 67,228 contributors, up from 63,658 in October 2025. Alongside the 16,022 self-employed workers, the Special Maritime Scheme recorded 137 affiliates.

With four consecutive annual increases and growth accelerating over the past 12 months compared with 2025, Marbella’s labour market shows broad-based momentum across both salaried roles and independent enterprise.