Eighteen-year-old arrested in Marbella for selling bottles of laughing gas to private parties Breathing the gas can cause fainting, dizziness and drowsiness, and in high doses can even lead to death, according to a statement from the National Police

National Police officers have arrested an 18-year-old man in Marbella after he was caught selling bottles of nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, for use at private parties.

The man was offering the bottles for 150 and 200 euros, depending on their size, for use at private parties in the town. The officers, after identifying him with false documentation, seized 1,540 euros, foreign currency, four bottles of laughing gas and balloons (for ingestion) inside the vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of an offence against public health.

False identification

The arrest took place in the early hours of last Sunday, 5 June, in Marbella when a patrol vehicle observed a young man carrying several bottles in the boot of a vehicle. When the officers approached, they found that they were bottles of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.

The man was identified and it was confirmed that he was using false documentation. An inspection was carried out in a car, where 1,540 euros, foreign currency, four bottles of laughing gas and balloons to inhale the gas were found hidden.

A popular drug

In recent years, nitrous oxide has become one of the most popular recreational drugs in clubs, discos and private parties in Europe. It is a colourless, sweet-smelling, yet toxic gas which is inhaled.

It can produce euphoria, a feeling of well-being and intoxication, with its effects lasting up to three minutes. However, breathing the gas can cause fainting, dizziness and drowsiness, and in high doses can even lead to death, according to a statement from the National Police.