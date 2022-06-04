Two helicopters on scene after forest fire declared in Marbella Four groups of specialist firefighters and two aircraft have been deployed to tackle the blaze this Saturday afternoon, 4 June

Image of the forest fire declared this Saturday in Marbella / @PLAN_INFOCA

Specialist forest firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze declared in Marbella this Saturday afternoon, 4 June.

Plan Infoca reported that the fire in the La Gallega area of ​​the municipality of Marbella has been stabilised since 1.50pm and that work continues to control and extinguish it.

Four crews of forest firefighters, two operations technicians, an environmental agent, three fire engines and two aircraft are fighting the flames: a semi-heavy helicopter (MA-7) and another heavy helicopter (KA-70).