Two helicopters on scene after forest fire declared in Marbella

Specialist forest firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze declared in Marbella this Saturday afternoon, 4 June.
Plan Infoca reported that the fire in the La Gallega area of the municipality of Marbella has been stabilised since 1.50pm and that work continues to control and extinguish it.
Four crews of forest firefighters, two operations technicians, an environmental agent, three fire engines and two aircraft are fighting the flames: a semi-heavy helicopter (MA-7) and another heavy helicopter (KA-70).
🔴 ESTABILIZADO a las 13.50 #IFMarbella, #Málaga. Gran trabajo de los compañeros, que afortunadamente ahora podemos apreciar mejor en estas imágenes. Continuamos trabajando sobre él, ahora ya para su control pic.twitter.com/st3OKiQrfoINFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) June 4, 2022