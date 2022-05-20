Fun and healthy eating at Chefs for Children workshops in Marbella More than thirty chefs from Spain's Michelin-starred restaurants taught 150 schoolchildren simple recipes as part of a fundraising event

The gardens of Los Monteros hotel in Marbella were busy on Monday morning with 150 children learning how to cook with the help of 31 of Spain's most renowned chefs, all from Michelin-starred restaurants.

The event formed part of the Chefs for Children programme to raise money for people with Down's syndrome and which culminated in a gala dinner at the hotel on Monday evening.

Some 120 pupils from seven schools in Marbella and 30 from the Down España association got down to work to prepare delicious and nutritious recipes.

On the menu were tartlets, free-range chicken skewers with pesto and seasoned potatoes, tomato and cheese brochettes, couscous and citrus salad and Iberian pork sandwiches with bread made by Domi Vélez, recently named best baker in the world.

José Carlos Orozco, a teacher at Miguel de Cervantes primary school, explained that among his students "you see that food is changing more and more and that children are more involved in helping their parents."

Chef Martín Berasategui said, "They are a thousand times brighter than we were at their age."

"This is the most beautiful thing you can do: make these youngsters happy. We have the know-how, but they have youth," he added.

Gael, a pupil at Nuestra Señora del Carmen school, said, "We are learning a lot," while revealing that his favourite dish was "the aubergine lasagne that my dad makes".