Hard Rock Hotel site gets ministerial visit The refurbishment and upgrade of the existing building is set to be finished and then opened on 2 July

The regional minister for Development, María Francisca Carazo, visited the building site of the Hard Rock Hotel on the outskirts of Puerto Banús this week with the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz.

The minister checked on the progress of a scheme that, aided by a new regional law, helps to stimulate hotel improvements. The Hard Rock is a refurbishment and upgrade of an existing building and is due to open on 2 July.