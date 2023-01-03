French fugitive arrested in Marbella car park after escaping from Portuguese detention centre The wanted man was sentenced to six years in prison in his home country for being part of a criminal organisation involved in drug trafficking and money laundering

Spain's Guardia Civil police force has arrested wanted French man in Malaga province who had an International Arrest Warrant for Arrest and Surrender (OIDE) against his name, issued by the Court of Marseille (France) in 2019.

The 36-year-old French national was sentenced to a six-year prison sentence in his country for being part of a criminal organisation involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

According to the warrant the man was arrested while carrying large amounts of money allegedly from drug trafficking activities which was destined for different countries. He also formed part of an extensive international network of money launderers.

The investigation began when the Guardia Civil became aware that the man may have been in Spain, through collaboration with the Paris Investigations Section of the French Gendarmerie, as well as with the Portuguese Judicial Police, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

The fugitive had already been arrested by the Portuguese authorities in September 2021 under an international arrest warrant, but managed to escape from the detention centre where he was being held while his real identity was being verified as he was carrying false documentation.

The Guardia Civil began to follow leads connected with the man and after several months of discreet surveillance, one of the leads caught the officers’ attention by travelling regularly between Portugal and Marbella. He was eventually arrested in a car park in Marbella last week.