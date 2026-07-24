Foam party to bring cool, family fun to San Pedro de Alcántara

SUR in English 24/07/2026 a las 13:52h.

On 25 July, La Libertad Square in San Pedro de Alcántara will transform into a giant party of bubbles and games as families come together to beat the summer heat.

The timing is well judged: temperatures in the province have been surging past 40 degrees this week, with towns along the Costa del Sol among the hottest in the country, so a cascade of cooling foam is exactly the kind of relief families will be after.

The fun will kick off at midday, with foam cannons taking centre stage to help children cool down while they play.

Alongside the foam, the afternoon will include traditional games and children's competitions, part of a broader push to bring back classic pastimes that many parents and grandparents grew up with.

Councillor for citizen participation Enrique Rodríguez said events like this help strengthen the sense of community among San Pedro's residents.

Gifts and sweets will be handed out to attendees throughout the day, and a bar run by the organising group will offer food and drinks at affordable prices.

The event is organised by the El Cruce neighbourhood association, working alongside the department of citizen participation and the office of San Pedro's deputy mayor, Javier García.

García praised the collaboration between the associations and the various municipal departments and emphasised that the city council "supports these kinds of initiatives promoted by the municipality's community organisations".

Estrella García, chair of the El Cruce neighbourhood association, said the goal is to create a space where children and adults can enjoy a day of leisure together, reviving traditional games so that families can relive childhood memories and pass them on to the next generation.