Andalucía heatwave: relief expected soon as temperatures surge past 40°C

Europa Press 21/07/2026 a las 12:15h.

Aemet meteorological delegate in Andalucía Juan de Dios del Pino has stated that the region will experience "a third heatwave with temperatures reaching 40C" in most areas from Tuesday until at least Thursday, when a drop will likely provide relief.

Speaking to Europa Press, Del Pino reported that "the influx of African air will be noticeable in the temperatures and also in the haze in the sky, which is the main cause of this heatwave".

He added, however, that "changes are expected starting Thursday when the current anticyclone moves off the Portuguese coast and Atlantic air begins to move in".

This means that temperatures will drop by about 5C, "reaching around 35C, especially in the interior of the region".

However, Aemet has warned that the terral wind in the Costa del Sol will bring maximum temperatures to 38-40C on those days.

According to Del Pino, the heatwave will hit the province of Cadiz the least.

In order for a period of high temperatures to classify as a heatwave, it must meet three requirements: elevated temperatures triggering an amber alert, persistence for at least three days in a four-day period and impact on ten per cent of the national territory.

Finally, the delegate said that "there may be some storms due to daytime cloud development in the eastern mountain ranges". These would be "dry" storms, meaning with little or no precipitation, possibly accompanied by "heat bursts" (sudden temperature increases with gusts).

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province