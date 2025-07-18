Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Five Guys burger chain opens its fourth outlet on the Costa del Sol

The new restaurant is equipped with a covered terrace with air conditioning, in addition to the indoor area, and has the capacity to seat 100 customers

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Friday, 18 July 2025, 15:52

Five Guys has arrived in Marbella town centre. The popular American burger chain opened its third establishment in the town and the fourth in Malaga province on Thursday. It is located on Avenida Ramón y Cajal, 1 (junction with Avenida Miguel Cano), replacing the La Canasta bakery, which closed in April.

The new establishment is equipped with a covered terrace with air conditioning, in addition to the indoor area. It has the capacity to seat 100 customers and offer jobs to 50 employees.

Former US President Barack Obama's favourite burger brand made its debut in Malaga in August 2021 with the opening of its first restaurant in the province at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet shopping centre. Subsequently, it opened in the La Cañada shopping centre and in Puerto Banús in Marbella.

General manager for Spain and Portugal Daniel Agromayor said that the opening of yet another Five Guys establishment in Marbella proves how well the brand fits with the town's life. As always, customers will find "authentic burgers and fries, customised with up to 15 free toppings, with quality and fresh ingredients", offered in a fresh, rock'n'roll atmosphere.

