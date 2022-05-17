Fantastic turnout for Chefs for Children charity gala dinner The proceeds from the event, which attracted over 250 people, will go to the Play Down programme that supports the integration of people with Down's syndrome

The Chefs for Children charity gala dinner, a project that unites gastronomy and charity with more than 30 of the country's best chefs, attracted more than 250 guests to Marbella’s Los Monteros hotel on Monday evening. The Michelin-starred chefs from Malaga were responsible for preparing an eight-course menu using local produce.

The proceeds from the event will go to the Play Down project, which supports the integration of people with Down’s syndrome.

Canapés included lobster tartar with mango and avocado, smoked sardine loin and mint, skate fin tempura with ali-oli, mini Canillas goat cannelloni with truffled cream, which were created by chef Sebastián Conejo from Hotel Los Monteros.

A big responsibility

"The menu is a big responsibility every year because we want to bring out our best dishes and we have to surprise everyone, both the guests and the other chefs", explained José Carlos García at the presentation of the event. This year, he collaborated with Martín Berasategui, preparing a caramelised millefeuille of smoked eel, foie gras, spring onion and green apple.

The proposal continued with a salad of salt-cured scallops, cucumber, mustard and Emporium AOVE olive oil by José Carlos García; squid with grilled cuttlefish cream and cold oriental soup by Mauricio Giovanini de Messina; Balfegó tuna spiral and pasta with duck juice by Mario Cachinero, chef at Skina; Aquanaria sea bass with fennel by Benito Gómez from Bardal; Joselito meatballs by Fernando Villasclaras, owner of El Lago and purple mazamorra tartlet by Diego Gallegos from Sollo.

In the fourth year of Chefs for Children, bread took centre stage thanks to the participation of Domi Vélez, recently declared the best baker in the world. The menu was accompanied by pea flower bread and clarified butter bread.