Marbella-based Dutch business association donates car to Cudeca The Volkswagen Polo was presented to the charity’s medical director, Marisa Martín, by the President of the Marbella Dutch Business Club, Rens Zwanenburg

The Cudeca Foundation took receipt of a new car at a special presentation held in Marbella last week. The car, a Volkswagen Polo, was donated to the charity by the Dutch business association, Marbella Dutch Business Club, an organisation that has been supporting Cudeca for more than five years.

The funds were accumulated during clubs annual Summer Party in 2021, an event that raised 27,000 euros. The funds raised at these events are donated to a charity in Andalucía, and this time it was decided that the funds would be used to buy a new car for one of the Cudeca home care medical teams, and also to cover the cost of three-month’s salary for one of the nurses.

The car was presented to the charity’s medical director, Marisa Martín, by the President of the Marbella Dutch Business Club, Rens Zwanenburg; and treasurer, Eduard Megens.

A spokesperson said, “Cudeca would like to send a sincere thank you to all the members of the Marbella Dutch Business Club for their dedication to the cause of palliative care and for their constant generosity over the years. Actions and commitments such as these help Cudeca to fulfill its mission to care for more people at the end of life.”