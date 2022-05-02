A cyclist dies after being struck by lorry on AP-7 in Marbella

A cyclist has died after being struck by a lorry in Marbella this Monday morning, 2 May, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.
It was a driver who called 112 to alert that an accident had happened at about 6.40am at kilometre 180 of the AP-7, near Nagüeles exit. According to the witness, a lorry hit a man who was riding a bicycle.
Guardia Civil traffic officers and an ambulance were quickly on the scene but paramedics could only certify the death of the man.
Muere arrollado por un camión cuando circulaba en bicicleta por la AP-7 en #MarbellaEmergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) May 2, 2022
