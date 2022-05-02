A cyclist dies after being struck by lorry on AP-7 in Marbella The traffic accident happened at the Nagüeles exit of the motorway, this Monday morning, according to 112 Andalucía

A cyclist has died after being struck by a lorry in Marbella this Monday morning, 2 May, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.

It was a driver who called 112 to alert that an accident had happened at about 6.40am at kilometre 180 of the AP-7, near Nagüeles exit. According to the witness, a lorry hit a man who was riding a bicycle.

Guardia Civil traffic officers and an ambulance were quickly on the scene but paramedics could only certify the death of the man.