Cudeca invites golfers to participate in charity tournament in Marbella

Tony Bryant 08/07/2026 a las 12:16h.

The Cudeca Foundation is hosting a charity golf tournament at La Zagaleta New Course in Benahavis, Marbella, on Saturday 18 July, a fundraising initiative to support the services offered at the organisation’s hospice in Benalmádena.

The tournament will be played in an individual Stableford format, with participants teeing off in a shotgun start at 9.30am. Entry to the competition costs 170 euros and includes a golf buggy, practice balls and refreshments at the 2nd hole. The tournament will be followed by a cocktail reception and prize-giving ceremony in the clubhouse at La Zagaleta.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “This is a charity tournament that brings together sport, commitment and solidarity in an unrivalled setting. Every entry helps ensure that Cudeca can continue to provide specialised, free palliative care to people with advanced illnesses and their families.”

Registration can be made here Registration

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