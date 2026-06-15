Cudeca unveils its latest new membership recruitment campaign

One of the homecare teams outside the hospice in Benalmádena..

Tony Bryant 15/06/2026 a las 14:20h.

The Cudeca Foundation has unveiled its new membership recruitment campaign, #5ThousandCaringMembers, an initiative through which the charity aims to double its current member base and reach 5,000 regular doners. The new campaign aims to improve the financial sustainability of the specialist palliative care provided annually by the Benalmádena hospice, which supports more than 2,000 people with advanced illnesses across the province of Malaga.

Cudeca currently has around 2,500 members, whose contributions represent approximately six per cent of its annual budget, although the charity is hoping this campaign will increase this financial stability to 12 per cent.

The charity said in a statement that it is facing steadily rising demand for care. “Over the last decade, we have practically doubled our capacity to care. We have gone from looking after 1,270 patients a year to more than 2,000. We have expanded our community home care teams from six to ten, including a dedicated paediatric team. Now, we also need to double the community support that makes this free care possible.”

In the last ten years, Cudeca’s annual budget has increased by 122 per cent, rising from 3.6 million to 8 million euros. This campaign has been created to strengthen a stable, recurring source of income that ensures the continuity of hospice care for the future.

“With a contribution starting from just nine euros a month, each new member directly supports the running of Cudeca’s care teams, ensuring that more people can receive fully professional care completely free of charge,” the charity said.

The #5ThousandCaringMembers campaign will run throughout the year via digital initiatives, face-to-face events and partnerships with local businesses and community groups. It will also engage former members, donors and current supporters through the ‘1 member x 1 member’ initiative, encouraging existing supporters to introduce a new member.

Anyone wishing to join the challenge can do so via WhatsApp (+34 692 257 053), at any of Cudeca’s charity shops or at the hospice in Benalmádena.

Information can also be obtained from Cudeca