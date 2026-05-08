World experts come together in Benalmádena for international palliative care collaborative

Tony Bryant 08/05/2026 a las 11:53h.

The Cudeca Foundation, through its Institute for Palliative Care Studies and Research, is hosting the 2026 edition of the International Collaborative for Best Care for the Dying Person Summer School on Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 May.

Recognised as one of the most significant international scientific gatherings dedicated to improving care during the final days of life, this initiative was founded in 2014 and involves a global network of clinicians and researchers working collectively towards a shared vision - “a world in which all people experience a good death as an integral part of their individual life, supported by the best personalised care”.

Held at the Yusuf Hamied Centre in Benalmádena, the event will welcome over 50 delegates from across the globe.

The 2025 edition brought together 46 delegates from numerous countries and led to the creation of 15 new research project groups within the collaborative, demonstrating the direct scientific impact of these annual meetings.

Opening ceremony

The opening ceremony will be chaired by Dr Yusuf Hamied, benefactor of Cudeca, Honorary Fellow of the University of Cambridge and President of the Yusuf and Farida Hamied Foundation. Dr. Hamied’s mission focuses on advancing education, research and global access to scientific and healthcare knowledge, with a particular emphasis on palliative care.

The initiative has the participation of some of the most influential international voices in palliative care, including Professor John Ellershaw from the University of Liverpool, one of the world’s leading authorities on improving end-of-life care; Professor Agnes van der Heide from Erasmus University Rotterdam, a prominent European researcher involved in international initiatives; Professor Naveen Salins, Director of Research at Manipal Academy of Higher Education in India and a specialist in palliative care within highly complex healthcare environments; and Professor Carl Johan Fürst from Lund University, a distinguished clinical and academic researcher.

They will be joined by several experts, including Dr Marisa Martín Roselló, Medical Director and Chief Executive of the Cudeca Foundation, forming a first-rate panel linked to leading universities, teaching hospitals and research centres across Europe and beyond.

“Malaga once again becomes the global epicentre for knowledge on how to improve people’s final days of life. This space for sharing knowledge, experiences and collaborative projects drives the continuous improvement of our care services,” Dr Martín Roselló said.