Drug-trafficking
Marbella operation seizes more than one tonne of hashish from drug-smuggling speedboat
The Guardia Civil also found a van containing 26 bales
The Guardia Civil have seized 1,124 kilograms of hashish from a speedboat off the coast of Marbella
The operation took place in the ... early hours of the morning, when the police received a tip-off that reported a possible drug-smuggling speedboat some 13 nautical miles south of the municipality of Marbella.
According to the tip-off, a recreational boat approached the speedboat and then the two vessels set off in different directions.
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CrimeDilip Kuner
Upon arriving at the location where the stash was expected to be, the police located a van containing 26 bales of hashish, weighing 1,124 kilograms. The police arrested two individuals.
As part of a coordinated operation, patrols intercepted the pleasure craft at the Port of Fuengirola. The vessel allegedly provided logistical support to the drug-smuggling speedboat.
The police found five jerrycans of petrol on board, ready for refuelling at sea (a practice known as 'petaqueo'), and immediately proceeded to arrest the crew member.
The detainees are charged with offences against public health and document forgery.
During the operation, the police seized hashish packed into bundles weighing around 40 kilograms each, along with the pleasure boat, the van carrying the drugs and a car with fake registration numbers.