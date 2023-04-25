Chefs for Children: the sweet taste of charity on the Costa del Sol The event combines cooking workshops and healthy eating with 40 Michelin-starred chefs from around Spain in Benahavís

After four years in Marbella, this year’s Chefs for Children event took place in Benahavís. The Anantara Villa Padierna hotel hosted the fifth event of its kind on Monday 24 April, which combines gastronomy, healthy eating and charity with the help of 40 Michelin star chefs. Around 150 children participated in the event which included cooking workshops given by the prestigious chefs. This year’s chosen charity was the Little Wish (Pequeño Deseo) foundation.

During the morning session one hundred students from Daidín primary and Atalaya International School, together with 50 users of the foundation rolled up their sleeves to prepare recipes with the famous chefs. "The life experience we take away with us is impressive. Whenever there are meetings we are full of emotion. We are privileged," said Jesús Sánchez.

Mario Sandoval emphasised that "the most important thing is that gastronomy is about charity". He went on to say, "Chefs for Children is a moment to share with colleagues.”

Among the little chefs participating in Monday’s event was 11-year-old Maia, who as well as preparing a potato salad with the chefs, was equipped with paper and pen to ask for autographs. Lidia and Elena, six and seven years old respectively learned how to make fruit tarts.

Ten-year-old Miguel, 10 years old, one of the children from the foundation had gone with his parents Ana and Javier to fulfil his dream of meeting chef Ángel León. "He loves to cook... and eat," Miguel’s mother laughed. "We are in a somewhat delicate situation and the foundation gives us this opportunity for hope and life in these complicated months".

"He's a great chef and he's giving it his all," said the chef, delighted to be able to fulfil the little boy's dream.

Adults were invited to a gala dinner prepared by the Malaga chefs on Monday evening, in which all the proceeds will go to support the work of the foundation which offers emotional support and respite to children with serious or chronic diseases, helping them to fulfil dreams.