Chefs for Children returns to Los Monteros Hotel in Marbella Profits from the initiative, which encourages healthy eating, will be donated to the Down España association for a new project called Play Down

After five years and four editions (it missed one because of the pandemic) Chefs for Children is returning to fill Los Monteros hotel in Marbella with the smiles of children as they have fun while learning about healthy eating. In total, 150 children from seven local schools and the Down España association will be cooking with 37 chefs from Malaga who have a Michelin star.

Mario Cachinero, of Skina; Mauricio Giovanini, of Messina; José Carlos García, of José Carlos García Restaurante; Fernando Villasclaras, of El Lago and Sebastián Conejo, executive chef at the Hotel Los Monteros, officially presented this initiative on Monday, with the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, María Francisca Caracuel, representing the Diputación de Málaga and the manager of Los Monteros, Fernando Al-Farkh.

In the morning session, the children will learn to prepare healthy dishes by following the guidance of the 37 famous chefs. Pilar Candil, the director of Chefs for Children project, said that every year the event gets bigger, with more chefs and more schools participating. This year the schools whose pupils are taking part are Hermanos Gil Muñiz, Nuestra Señora del Carmen, Valdeolletas, Platero, Xarblanca, Miguel de Cervantes and Francisco Echamendi.

Then in the evening it is the turn of the gala dinner, with actor and comedian Salva Reina as Master of Ceremonies. It will start with a welcome cocktail and a photocall, and will end with live music and a free bar. The tasting menu, which has eight courses, has been created by the Michelin-starred chefs of Malaga plus one iconic dish from Martín Berasategui. The chefs will also share tables with the guests, and there will be a draw for a gastronomic experience in their restaurants.

Tickets for the gala dinner can be acquired on the Chefs for Children website, and the profits this year will be donated to the Down España association’s Play Down project.