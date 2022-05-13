Businesses in Marbella and San Pedro take to the streets Spring markets will be set up in Marbella Old Town and San Pedro Alcántara town centre this Saturday 14 May

With the good weather looking like it is here to stay, businesses in Marbella Old Town and San Pedro Alcántara town centre will be taking advantage this Saturday, 14 May, and setting up stalls for a spring market in the streets between 10am and 8pm.

The town council is supporting both events which aim to revitalise and promote shopping in the centres of the towns.

Marbella's market will be located in the Old Town while San Pedro will have stalls set up in Avenida de Marqués del Duero and in Calle Lagasca and Calle Cordoba.

In total, around fifty businesses will be taking part in Marbella and forty in San Pedro.

Besides the markets, there will be other activities for the whole family to enjoy and make the best of the weather. The Old Town in Marbella will have a brass band to enliven proceedings and San Pedro will have performances by local dance academies.