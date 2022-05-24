Man arrested after robbing Marbella amusement arcade three times in ten days The 25-year-old suspect has also been accused of two other armed robberies in a supermarket and tobacconist

National Police officers have arrested a 25-year-old man for his alleged involvement in five robberies of commercial establishments in Marbella. The officers believe he is behind three robberies in ten days in the same amusement arcade, as well as two other armed robberies in a supermarket and tobacconist, stealing a total of around 5,000 euros. The robber used a firearm in two of the robberies, while in the other cases he appeared to be carrying a pistol concealed in his clothes.

The first two robberies took place at the supermarket and tobacconist at the end of December and the beginning of January, respectively. In the food shop, the assailant took advantage of closing time to break into the business and threaten the employee with a firearm, making off with a haul of 530 euros. At the tobacconist, using a very similar modus operandi, he intimidated the manager and took a further 640 euros.

Cocaine seized from home

More recently, between 27 April and 6 May, the suspect allegedly robbed an amusement arcade in San Pedro Alcántara, where he threatened the employee who handed over 1,860 euros from a safe.

In the following days, on two other occasions and following the same pattern of behaviour, the assailant carried out two further robberies at the arcade, on these occasions making off with 910 and 895 euros.

Investigations carried out by the officers led to the identification and location of the suspect; a young man from Marbella. However, it was not easy to identify him, as he was wearing a cap and mask at the time of the offences.

In a search of the suspect's home, investigators seized a cap, trainers and other items of clothing used in the robberies as well as five grammes of cocaine. The man has been remanded in custody.