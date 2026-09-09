New Marbella shooting ends with one person shot and three detainees

A shooting in Marbella's Golden Mile area on Tuesday afternoon ended with one person shot in the leg and three detainees.

The incident took ... place on Calle Ramón Gómez de la Serna at around 2.15pm. Several people reported hearing gunshots and called the emergency services.

Initial reports placed the incident near a hotel, while sources close to the investigation later clarified that it was an outdoor shooting.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a car. However, a Marbella Local Police patrol happened to be in the area and began pursuing the vehicle, which eventually crashed.

The suspects then abandoned the car and the chase continued on foot to the Nagüeles area, where the police managed to arrest three individuals (young men between the ages of 25 and 30). At least one of them is from the Netherlands.

According to sources, one of the suspects struck a police officer on the head during the arrest.

The victim's condition remains unknown for the moment and the police have still not found the firearm.

The National Police also arrived at the scene of the incident. A large-scale operation is now under way in the area. They are not ruling out the involvement of a fourth person.

Second shooting in two weeks in Marbella

This is the second shooting in Marbella in the last two weeks.

A 33-year-old man of Senegalese origin died in the previous incident. Passersby reported a body lying on the street at 2.15am on 24 August.

The initial hypothesis pointed to a road accident. When the emergency services arrived, however, they found gunshot wounds.

The police are still searching for suspects.

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