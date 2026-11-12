San Pedro health centre evacuated due to false bomb alarm following discovery of abandoned suitcase

The discovery of another abandoned suitcase near a health centre in San Pedro Alcántara (Marbella) prompted the security forces to evacuate the health centre as ... a precautionary measure and deploy a large-scale security operation in the area this Thursday. The bomb threat was false, as was the alarm in Malaga city this Monday.

The National Police immediately activated the protocol for this type of incident after receiving a report. Several public safety patrols were dispatched to the scene, where they cordoned off the area and restricted pedestrian and vehicle traffic to ensure the public's safety.

EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) experts and canine units were also called to inspect the suitcase and rule out any potential risk.

The police operation in San Pedro Alcántara came just a few days after a virtually identical incident in the city of Malaga. This past Monday, the discovery of another abandoned suitcase right in the centre of the Costa del Sol capital set off alarm bells.

The bomb disposal units verified that the contents of the suitcase were not dangerous and traffic in the area slowly returned to normal.

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