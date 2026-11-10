112 incident
Major police operation and road closures in Malaga city centre due to suspicious suitcase
The National Police have activated the precautionary protocol and are coordinating an operation with the Tedax bomb disposal unit at the junction of Calle Córdoba and Avenida Manuel Agustín Heredia
The appearance of a suspicious suitcase on the street prompted the deployment of a large police operation in Malaga city centre on Tuesday.
The trolley ... bag was discovered at the junction of Calle Córdoba and Avenida Manuel Agustín Heredia. No one has claimed it as theirs so far, which has forced the police to cordon off the area, restrict traffic and collaborate with the Tedax explosive ordnance disposal unit, who are inspecting the suitcase.
Also deployed in the area are the National Police helicopter, the canine unit and drones, along with the Guardia Civil and the Local Police.
Although the scale of the operation and the closure of the roads have caused some concern among passersby, the security forces are urging people to remain calm. The police have not ruled out the possibility that the incident may turn out to be a false alarm caused by a simple oversight or a passenger's lost luggage.
For the time being, the security operation remains in place while specialists complete the technical inspection of the suitcase.
The operation has led to the closure of Calle Salitre, Paseo de los Curas, Muelle Heredia, Avenida José María Garnica and Callejones del Perchel. In addition, the Port Authority and the UNIA headquarters have been evacuated.