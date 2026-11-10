Major police operation and road closures in Malaga city centre due to suspicious suitcase

Traffic disruptions in Malaga city this Tuesday near the spot where the suspicious suitcase was found.

Irene Quirante 10/11/2026 Actualizado a las 13:57h.

The appearance of a suspicious suitcase on the street prompted the deployment of a large police operation in Malaga city centre on Tuesday.

The trolley ... bag was discovered at the junction of Calle Córdoba and Avenida Manuel Agustín Heredia. No one has claimed it as theirs so far, which has forced the police to cordon off the area, restrict traffic and collaborate with the Tedax explosive ordnance disposal unit, who are inspecting the suitcase.