A 63-year-old motorcyclist dies after Monda crash The accident happened on the A-355 road, heading in the Marbella direction this Monday afternoon

A 63-year-old biker died this Monday afternoon, 9 May, after suffering a fall from his motorcycle on a Monda road, sources at 112 Andalucía have confirmed.

The accident happened on the A-355 road, heading towards Marbella, at around 2.15pm.

After eye witnesses alerted the emergency services, Guardia Civil traffic officers and the Junta de Andalucía’s health services rushed to the scene, but could do nothing to save the 63-year-old's life.