Malaga's rural houses in high demand this summer

Pilar Martínez 10/06/2026 a las 15:27h.

The interior of Malaga province is trending this summer. According to Ruralidays.com (one of Spain's largest platforms for rural tourist accommodation), there is a clear surge in bookings in rural properties this high season.

Demand from Spaniards is growing at a rate of 36%. Among the factors driving this growth are international uncertainty stemming from the Gulf War and rising prices. In response to this surge, co-founder of Ruralidays Félix Zea said that "many Spaniards are considering staying close to home this summer due to the international situation".

Foreign demand complements this dynamism in the domestic market. There is a notably greater pull from visitors from new markets, although with a smaller share.

Among these, Portugal stands out, with an average increase of 204% across Andalucía; followed by Austria, with a rise of 195%; Finland, which has doubled its bookings this summer; Sweden and the Czech Republic, with increases of 60%; and Switzerland, Norway and Canada, with growth of around 40%. Ruralidays also notes a rise in tourists from the US (+14%).

The main international source markets also maintain the upward trend with significant increases in the Netherlands (17%), Germany (16%) and the UK (4%).

Zea said the trend shifted towards an increase in bookings in March, although at a more moderate pace due to airplane fuel uncertainties.

Rural houses with pools are the stars this summer. "Those offering pools and other leisure amenities, with large outdoor spaces and located primarily in towns close to and well-connected to the coast, have been booked at the highest average prices," Zea explained.

Ruralidays expects the rural sector that fits this profile to exceed 70% occupancy this June thanks to the British, representing 23.36%, and the Spanish market, representing 19%. In addition, 72% of the houses are already booked for July and the number is likely to exceed 85% and then 90% in August.