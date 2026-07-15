Malaga woman's whisper for help at the doctor's leads to the end of two-year domestic abuse

María José Díaz Alcalá 15/07/2026 a las 12:28h.

A woman subjected to two years of horrific physical, psychological and sexual violence in Malaga managed to save her life by whispering for help at her doctor's office.

That whisper set in motion a chain of events that culminated in the arrest of her partner as he was about to carry out a drug transaction on the street. The National Police seized the opportunity to rescue the victim from an ordeal from which she saw no escape.

According to police sources, the detainee subjected the victim to domination, control and isolation. He allegedly used her to satisfy his own personal and sexual desires, taking advantage of her vulnerable situation. He even kept her locked inside the home whenever he left to deliver drugs.

During her captivity of more than two years, the woman was subjected to a continuous cycle of physical, psychological and sexual violence, as well as constant threats and coercion. To intimidate her and those around her, the suspect allegedly used his own criminal record for a previous intentional homicide.

Following the arrest, the police freed the woman and searched the couple's home. They located and seized numerous narcotic substances, a precision scale, tools for cutting and distributing drugs, various bladed weapons, cash, medicinal substances and other drug-trafficking tools.

The detainee is at the disposal of the judicial authority.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports