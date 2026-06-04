Malaga weather: new yellow alert for extreme heat

Almudena Nogués 04/06/2026 a las 11:53h.

The promise of milder weather in Malaga province lasted only one day. For Thursday, the Aemet state meteorological agency has activated another yellow alert for extreme heat.

The warning will be in effect between 2pm and 8pm. It concerns the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley. Except for some municipalities like Pizarra, where the maximum temperature will reach 38C, the rest of the province could see temperatures as high as 36C.

Malaga will be the hottest province in Andalucúa this 4 June and the only one with an active heat warning. This new heat spell comes after a difficult night in which the province recorded its first torrid night of the year, with temperatures remaining above 25C. For many, getting to sleep was a struggle.

For today's weather click here.