Malaga weather: mud showers return to the province this week

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 27 April 2026, 11:53 Share

Malaga province residents can wait a few more days before they wash their car, because mud showers will return this week.

Unstable conditions will mark the start of the week, although the days of the May bank holiday should enjoy generally warmer and sunnier weather.

A new low-pressure system is moving across the Atlantic this Tuesday. Director of the Aemet meteorological centre in Malaga Jesús Riesco describes it as "an upper-level low off the Atlantic coast, with easterly winds".

Much of the province can expect light to moderate showers and even some minor thunderstorms on Tuesday, although Riesco only foresees the possibility of "the occasional lightning strike".

Once again, the most notable feature will be the suspended dust, although Riesco says it will "not be very prominent, with a low concentration".

However, the combination of Saharan dust with rainfall will be noticeable on Tuesday as a thin layer of mud on cars and sidewalks. The good news is that this time the intensity will be less than in recent episodes.

SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero agrees with this forecast. "We're starting the week with bad news: tomorrow, Tuesday, another cut-off low will bring showers to the province of Malaga, and, for the umpteenth time, mud will accompany them. There's still a chance of showers early on Wednesday morning."

Bank holiday with stable weather conditions

The situation will change in the second half of the week. Looking ahead to the long weekend, Jesús Riesco predicts that there will most likely be little to no rainfall from Thursday onwards, except for "a few drops brought by the easterly winds" that could be noticeable over the weekend. Luckily, "there is no risk of heavy rain".

Furthermore, temperatures will be slightly above normal for this time of year, reaching a maximum of 22-24C in Malaga city and 21-23C in the interior of the province. "At this time of year, interior daytime temperatures are similar to those on the coast," Riesco says. Nighttime temperatures, however, will be significantly higher on the coast, around 15C, compared to 11-13C in the interior.

Easterly winds will predominate this week, with the strongest winds expected on Monday. From Tuesday onwards, the winds will gradually decrease and become generally light. The only warning for strong gusts will remain in the Strait of Gibraltar area, without impacting Malaga province.

Click here for today's weather.