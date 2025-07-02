Malaga province is on verge of falling below 110,000 unemployed after reducing the number by almost 10,000 in one year

Nuria Triguero Malaga Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 14:14 Compartir

The registered unemployment figure continued to drop in Malaga in June for the fifth consecutive month, with another 2,563 job seekers crossed off the list after they found work. In the last 12 months, unemployment in the province has dropped by almost 10,000 people. With this, June marks the milestone of 'only' 110,000 unemployed, given that the province has been above this number since the summer of 2008.

This drop in unemployment is the result of the strong pace of job creation in the province in recent months, although the figures are not correlative: unemployment has fallen by less than half the rate of growth in Social Security enrolment for various reasons (the main ones being the growth in the active population and the distorting effect of discontinuous permanent workers on the statistics). In June there were, on average, 7,349 more people working in Malaga than in May, reaching a new all-time high of 752,677. Over the last year, the accumulated increase is of 23,294 contributors (3.19%) - one of the highest in Spain.

In the Andalucía region, all provinces except Cadiz lost contributors in June. The region as a whole lost 34,236 jobs. The strongest decline was recorded in Huelva due to the end of the strawberry-picking campaign, which led to a sudden loss of 24,182 workers. Seville also suffered a significant fall in enrolment (7,590 people), which can be explained by the end of the biggest fair in May.

On the other hand, unemployment fell in all sectors in June, although with much greater strength in the services sector, which is the dominant one in Malaga's economy. A total of 1,917 job seekers have found work there in the past month. Another 461 unemployed individuals came from the group with no previous employment, in addition to more modest declines in industry (-96), construction (-65) and agriculture (-24).

Unemployment fell more among women than men, but a 22-point gender gap remains. Women represent 61% of the total unemployed in the province. There is also a generational gap: those over 45 represent almost 60% of job seekers.