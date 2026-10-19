Malaga remains on alert this Monday due to further rain and possible hail

We’ll need to keep an eye on the sky and not forget our umbrellas. Rain will once again be the order of the day ... on Monday in Malaga, following the downpour early this morning, particularly in the Axarquía and the eastern part of the city.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has once again issued warnings, both for the capital and the province, which will remain in force for much of the day.

In Sol (which includes the Malaga city) and Guadalhorce, a yellow warning for rain will be in place from 3 am to 6 pm, during which time up to 15mm could fall within an hour. In the Axarquía, the same amount of rain could fall, although the warning (also a yellow warning) will be in place from 8 am to 6 pm, according to Aemet.

In Ronda, too, the expected rain means people should remain on alert from noon to 10 pm, whilst in the Antequera region the warning will be in place from 2 pm to 10 pm, and this is where the heaviest rain is expected on Monday, as up to 20mm could fall within an hour.

In addition, a yellow weather warning for storms will be in place across the whole of Malaga province, which could be accompanied by hail in Guadalhorce and the Ronda region.

Only Huelva is spared

The situation will be similar across the rest of Andalusia, as warnings will be in place throughout the region except in Huelva. In the province of Almería, an amber alert is in place as rainfall of 50mm is expected within an hour, whilst the alert level is downgraded to yellow in the rest of Andalucía, with the exception of Huelva.

According to information provided by the Aemet on its official website, as reported by Europa Press, the amber warning will be in force in the Poniente and Almería city districts, as well as in the eastern part of Almería, where it is estimated that cumulative rainfall could reach 50mm in one hour and 100mm in 12 hours in both cases, between 9pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday.

In contrast, in the Almeria areas of Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas, and in the Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez, the warning is in force from 4pm to 10pm, with an estimated cumulative rainfall of 20mm in one hour. In light of this situation, the Regional Government has once again sent an Es-Alert message to 50 municipalities in the province due to the existing risk. On Saturday, it was also necessary to use this warning system, and the alert was sent to 40 municipalities, including the provincial capital.

Almería is on amber alert and the regional government has once again issued an Es-Alert message in light of the risks

The areas of Cádiz under a yellow warning for rain and storms – the Strait, Grazalema and the Cádiz countryside – are forecast to receive 15mm in one hour between noon and 10pm on the day in question. Meanwhile, in the countryside and the Subbética region of Córdoba, the yellow warnings will come into effect later, at 2pm, and will end at the same time as those for Almería and Cádiz, with 20mm expected to fall within an hour.

The Aemet has issued an identical forecast for the Granada regions of Cuenca del Genil, Guadix, Baza, Nevada and the Alpujarras, where rain and thunderstorms are expected from 2pm to 10pm, with the same rainfall totals as in the Cordoba region. The Granada coast is the exception, as a total rainfall of 15mm expected between 8am and 6pm.

Up to four areas in Jaén are under a yellow alert for rain and storms. Morena and Condado, Cazorla and Segura, the city centre and Montes, and the Guadalquivir Valley in Jaén are under yellow alerts between 2pm and 10pm for up to 20mm of rainfall in one hour.

Finally, in the province of Seville, Aemet has issued yellow warnings for rain and storms, with rainfall totals of 20mm in the regions of the Sierra Norte, Sierra Sur and the Seville countryside, in all cases from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province