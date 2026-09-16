SUR Wines & Gourmet gears up for its sixth edition

SUR in English Málaga 16/09/2026 a las 17:05h.

SUR Wines & Gourmet has established itself as a key event in the wine and gastronomy calendar. Its sixth edition will take place at the NH Málaga hotel on Monday 26 October, bringing together professionals from across the industry.

Organised by SUR's gastronomy supplement Málaga en la Mesa, the event has grown steadily since its launch. Its success stems from strong participation and a carefully selected range of distinctive wines and gourmet products.

Last year's edition brought together up to 150 companies and more than 500 wine references, as well as a selection of high-quality gourmet products. The growing number of participants meant that the event had to expand its exhibition space, taking over the entire ground floor of the hotel on Calle San Jacinto.

The 2025 event also featured a full programme of activities and presentations, including nine wine tastings. New additions included a wine tunnel and a stage for short talks and product presentations.

Support from leading food and drink brands

SUR Wines & Gourmet has also attracted the backing of leading food and drink brands and institutions from Andalucía and across Spain.

This year's event is supported by Malaga Provincial Council and its Sabor a Málaga brand, Almeria Provincial Council and Sabores Almería, Cordoba Provincial Council and Sabor a Córdoba, Huelva Provincial Council, Jaén Provincial Council and Degusta Jaén, and Valladolid Provincial Council, Alimentos de Valladolid and its Milla de Oro del Vino.

All of these organisations will use the event to showcase products from their respective provinces and regions.

Coffee Expo Costa del Sol joins the event

One of the main new features this year will be a pop-up from Coffee Expo Costa del Sol, the speciality coffee event that held its first edition in May.

The collaboration reflects the speciality coffee sector's growing strength and adds a new element to this year's programme.

Free registration for professionals

SUR Wines & Gourmet is expected to attract a record number of visitors this year.

Wine and gourmet food professionals can register for free to attend the sixth edition through the event's website: surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es/acreditaciones.html